President Yoweri Museveni has proposed Dorothy Kisaka to become the new Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director.

Ms. Kisaka is set to replace Eng Andrew Kitaka who was on Friday fired along with his deputy Samuel Sserunkuma and three other top officials at the authority.

The President also proposed four more directors including deputy KCCA executive director Eng. David Luyimbazi Saali who is set to replace Sserunkuma.

“I’m writing to request you to interview for me the following persons and find out whether they are suitable to man the indicated offices in Kampala Capital City Authority,” the president wrote in a letter to public service commission.

Who is Dorothy Kisaka?

Ms Kisaka is a Senior Governance Advisor to the Prime Minister of Uganda tasked with coordinating with political and non-political actors to implement public policy since December 2014. In that role, she is also the Deputy Head at the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit that is charged with fast tracking service delivery on government priorities.

She has been also serving on Government’s Covid-19 Response Fund Task Force as the Administrator.

Before that, between October 2010 and December 2014, she was a Commissioner at the NRM Electoral Commission and her role included supervising the ruling party’s elections. Between 1999 and 2014 she also run her own private law firm- Kiyimba-Kisaka & Co Advocates.

She graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelors of Law in 1987. She also holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership and Management from Uganda Christian University, Mukono, as well as a second Master of Arts in Leading Innovation and Change from the York St. John University in the United Kingdom

Kisaka is a leadership mentor and pioneered a Leadership School under her Destiny Consult which trains leaders to serve with “excellence and integrity”, according to her profile.

She currently serves as Board Chairman for Development Associates International, and represents Africa on the Haggai International Board. She is a dynamic communicator, and a strong advocate for the placement of abandoned children in families.

Dorothy is married and lives in Kampala Uganda with her husband and children.