Government and city landlords over the weekend reached an understanding on the opening of City arcades two months since they were closed.

Minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde and landlords had a closed meeting on Saturday June 6, where measures were laid out on how business in the arcades would resume with regard to the prevailing circumstances caused by Coronavirus pandemic.

“Met with the Kampala Landlords before Government considers opening up shopping arcades,” Amelia announced shortly after the meeting.

Among the key issues that were also discussed was rent. Both parties resolved that landlords shall allow tenants to start trading as they discuss on case by case basis how to sort out the rent arrears.

In what seems to be a gesture of goodwill following the meeting, some city landlords have gone an extra mile to forgive their tenants rent they accrued during the lockdown period (March to May).

These landlords include;

1. Donat Kananura of Leisure Tec

2.Vincent Bugembe of God is with Us Natete

3.Richard Lwanga, owner of several buildings in Kampala both Uptown and down town including KISENYI plaza

4. Landlord Vinco Arcade

5. Landlord Jemba Plaza

6. Landlord California Arcade

7. Landlord Nalule Arcade

8. Ddembe Lukyamuzi of Ddembe Arcade Kikuubo

9. Kaliisa Moses- He owns over 30 commercial buildings located in Masaka, Kampala and Mbarara and all tenants are equally forgiven.

10. Landlord Equatorial Mall