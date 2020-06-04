The Supreme Court has stayed the execution of a Constitutional Court order annulling the election of six MPs from the new municipalities.

In the judgment delivered on Thursday 4th June 2020, Supreme Court Justices, Mike Chibita, Stella Arach Amoko, Professor Lillian Tibatemwa, Richard Buteera, Opio Aweri and Paul Mugamba noted that Electoral Commission and the government are most likely to suffer a great loss if the judgment is executed since they have shown exceptional circumstances to that effect.

The affected MPs includes the new IPOD Council chairperson Asumani Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality), Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye (Sheema Municipality), Patrick Ochan (Apac Municipality), Tarsis Rwaburindore (Ibanda Municipality), HashimSulaiman (Nebbi Munoicipality), and Abrahams Lokii (Kotido Municipality).

The judges noted that the applicants satisfied them on a pending appeal that may raise public and legal issues, which needs to be determined and hence the need to maintain the status quo.

They therefore ordered the stay of execution of the lower court orders until the Supreme Court orders otherwise. Supreme Court also directed the Constitutional Court Registrar to expeditiously prepare the records of the proceedings to help in the appeal case.

In a dissenting ruling, Justice Esther Kisakye said that one doesn’t have to prove exceptional circumstances to file an application for stay of execution before the Supreme Court. Kisaakye said there was a need to settle that issue so as to resolve confusion in the laws because one can directly file an application in the Supreme Court.

In January 2020, Electoral Commission and Attorney General filed an application seeking the stay of the Constitutional Court orders on grounds that they were to suffer irreparable damage if the orders arising from the judgment are not stayed.

It came after the Constitutional Court Judges led by the Deputy Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo ordered the six legislators from the newly created municipalities to vacate parliament on grounds that they were elected into non-existing constituencies as they were created after the 2011 General Elections contrary to the existing laws.

The said decision arose from a petition filed by the former Bufumbiro East Member of Parliament, Eddie Kwizera who challenged the legality of the said constituencies.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the court session, Basalirwa said that the ruling offers them some relief to continue representing their voters effectively.

Electoral Commission lawyer, Eric Sabiiti also welcomed the ruling, saying they are going to prepare for their pending appeal adequately.