Kabale municipal council has been dragged to the high court by Wilson Mbabazi, a concerned resident of Kigongi ward in Central Division, over the manner in which The Municipal yard was sold to Cephas Birungyi Kagyenda.

According to the sale agreement, Kabale Municipality sold it’s yard on plot 11-17 along the Kabale – Mbarara road to bussinessman and lawyer Kagyenda on 27th December 2019 at ugx 1billion as it used to house a health center II, store and education offices.

Mbabazi through his lawyers of M/S Bemanyisa & Co. Advocates filed a civil suit number Civil Suit Number 009 of 2020 dated June 2nd 2020, before Kabale high Court.

Mbabazi argues that the decision of Kabale Minicipality to sell the Municipal yard be declared by court as null and Void as it contravenes the public procurement disposal of assests (PPDA) act .

Mbabazi also says that the Municipal leadership never consulted the people on the sale of the yard but the mayor sat in a meeting with his executive and the speaker and passed the sale of public land.

Kabale High Court has since issued summons dated June 2nd 2020 signed by Didas Muhumuza, the Kabale High Court Registrar ordering Kabale Municipal Council to file a defense within 15 days.

“File a written statement of defence within 15 days from the date of service of summons on you in the manner prescribed under O.9R 1 of the civil procedure rules (as amended).”

Kabale Mayor Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha says that he was yet to get the court summons but he said they went through the right channels and that being kabale is set for a city in 2023 they would not allow such a place that is not pleasant for the beauty of kabale so they decide to sell it so that it can be developed.

