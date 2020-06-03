The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has appointed AIGP Edward Ochom as the new Police Director in charge of operations.

Ochom who has been in charge of the directorate of Research and Planning replaces AIGP Asuman Mugenyi who retired last week from the position.

Mugenyi handed over the keys to the office to his deputy Senior Commissioner of Police John Nuwagira on Friday May 29 at the Police Headquarters in Naguru.

Ochola also appointed James Ochaya as the acting director in charge of Research and Planning previously held by Ochom.

Andrew Sorowen, who has been the director in charge of Special Duties has now been appointed to be in charge of Welfare and Production in the force.

The changes take immediate effect.