Singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo is not doing okay mentally after getting stuck in Ivory Coast for almost three months now over covid-19 lockdown.

Not only him, the singer noted that most people who are stuck outside the country are currently going through a phase of mental breakdown that needs to be addressed.

Through his social media platform on Tuesday, Kenzo advised a group of people who are in the same situation like him to remain strong since no condition is permanent.

“Let me stay here till when God decided for my return. To all my fellow Ugandans who are going through the same condition as mine, lets focus on our mental health. This world is won by the living because the dead can’t comment. That’s why no hero is alive, so let’s fight this mental health battle guys,” he said.

The ‘tweyagale’ singer noted that he really misses home and wants to comeback and he still has hopes that he will be able to return to his motherland any time soon.

“Lets stay safe though the days are so challenging. I believe there is no permanent situation and everything will be fine one day. Let’s keep strong my people. It might take years or months but I will be back home stronger than ever. Am a hustler.”

On Tuesday, Kenzo was given a ray of hope when Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa revealed that government had taken the decision to allow Ugandans who have been stranded abroad due to the closure of the airport in Entebbe and of borders, to return home in a phased and orderly manner.

He notes that the decision to allow Ugandans to come back to Uganda was taken after very careful considerations that are meant to balance the need to bring home Ugandans but also to ensure the safety of people at home.

He however, said that the repatriation will happen in phases. The first phase of returnees should be Ugandans who are stranded in distant places such as Europe, the Americas, West Africa, Eastern Asia and the Middle East.

The 2nd phase will then be for those in the neighboring countries who are most likely to come by car or on foot through the borders.