President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation on Monday, June 1 at 8p.m regarding Uganda’s efforts to combat the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by ICT minister Judith Nabakooba over the weekend.

Nabakooba said President will guide the nation on the next steps to be taken before the current extended lockdown ends on June 4.

“H.E president @KagutaMuseveni will address the nation on matters regarding #COVID19 and the way forward, on Monday, June 1,2020 @ 8pm.

#StaySafeUG,” she wrote.

The President is expected to announce further lifting of the lockdown as the country works to control the spread of coronavirus.

President Museveni recently announced that Uganda will lift the current lockdown in a phased manner. Private cars have since returned on the road.

He also directed that public transport (buses, mini buses, taxis) would resume after proper preparation on June 4 but each will carry half of their loading capacity.

Currently, Uganda has 417 confirmed coronavirus cases.