Members of Parliament have asked Government to urgently intervene and curb the insecurity in Karamoja that has claimed several deaths due to cattle rustling.

Raising the concerns during a plenary sitting on Wednesday, 27 May 2020, Bokora County, MP Hon. Terence Achia, warned that if the insecurity in Karamoja is not handled expeditiously, it would become hard to control rearmament in the region.

“A military deployment at Kangole, Oryet sub-county was attacked by cattle rustlers, some of whom could have been Turkana [in Kenya]. They killed an LDU officer, took his gun and drove away 104 cows,” said Achia.

He added that the rustlers could have attacked with the knowledge that the military deployment had few soldiers, and told the House that a medical officer was killed while riding a motorbike back to his home in Otuke district.

Hon. Judith Franca Akello (FDC, Agago district) said districts neighbouring Karamoja like Agago, Kitgum, Otuke and Amolatar, risked a spill over of insecurity that could lead to loss of more lives and livestock.

“We have seen Karimojong moving freely with guns, which confirms that the disarmament exercise by Government has been frustrated. I have also raised the question of compensation for people who have lost animals, but nobody has spoken about it,” she said.

Hon. Janet Okori-Moe (NRM, Abim district) raised concerns about escalating insecurity in Abim district, where residents were being attacked, injured and killed with bows and arrows, and called on the army to weigh in on persons misusing weapons.

Hon. Kaps Hassan Fungaroo (FDC, Obongi County) commended the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) for its job to contain the situation, but said they could not move in fast on rustlers because of poor roads.

“I am requesting the Office of the Prime Minister to construct security roads, so that the UPDF can effectively protect people living within, and outside Karamoja,” said Fungaroo.

The Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Adolf Mwesige, told the House that President Museveni had appointed Committee led by Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to look into insecurity in Karamoja, following a petition by Hon. Simon Lokodo.

He added that the Prime Minister will give a comprehensive response to Parliament on the matter.