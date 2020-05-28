Less than a month since former People Power social media gulu Ashburg Kato swapped his former master Bobi Wine for President Museveni, more disturbing news has emerged regarding a number of high profile members of People Power that are on Museveni’s most wanted list.

The source reveals that events promoter Abbey Musinguzi aka Abitex has already fallen into the inescapable trap of Museveni’s chief hunter Balaam Burugahara simply awaiting to be unveiled through the popular way of posing for a photo with the yellow chief from Rwakitura.

The report may make some sense given Abitex’s change of approach towards the government which he had not so long ago criticised with all his life. Last month, he, a long with his closest partner Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo shocked many when they threatened to leave the struggle, accusing Bobi Wine of being indifferent towards his members after he failed to stand with them when they were arrested and held for protesting against the sluggish distribution of relief food items for the vulnerable urban dwellers.

This followed an announcement the other day that he [ Abitex] will soon be announcing that he has left PP.

” I am soon leaving People Power because there is no point in fighting for what you are not sure you will achieve. You can’t fight when you are poor. Now like Ashburg Kato, why do you blame for his choice yet he also looked for ways to survive? I will also make an announcement any time from now to update the country on my next decision. ” He said in an interview with a local TV station early this week.

With Abitex already secured, Balaam – the chief Museveni hunter has reportedly been as busy as a bee in an attempt to land most of the targeted big fish just on time before the search for electoral victory in next year’s elections intensifies.

According to Ashburg Kato, a former insider in PP and currently in NRM, Bajjo and Eddy Mutwe are the next items on his new bosses’ agenda. According to him, these would have to be poached as soon as possible so as to free up time for the next phase of attack.

He also adds that after the duo, attention will be turned towards fishing Bobi Wine’s PP mouth piece Joel Ssenyonyi, whom they are confident they can land at ago with Bobi’s right hand man Nubian Lee.

As the climax of the expedition aimed at bringing People Power to crumbling, Mityana Municipality MP Zaake Francis Butebi and new Bobi Wine’s Deputy Dr Lina Waru Zedriga are the last targets whom they think their departure will be the last nail in the coffin of People Power.

” Anytime, Abtex will be ours. After that, we shall go for Bajjo and Eddy Mutwe as we make preparations to pick Joel Ssenyonyi and Nubian Li. Hon. Zaake and Dr Zedriga will be the very last ones and then we shall declare the pressure group no more.” Ashburg posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday March 27.

As if to also confirm that Sweden based Blogger Peng Peng already signed for his new side, Ashburg thanked him for the great job he has been doing alongside Fred Lumbuye Kajubi, another foreign based Blogger.

” Big up Peng Peng and Fred Lumbuye Kajubi. Thank your for the wonderful job you are doing,” He added.