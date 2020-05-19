The Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has said that the Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga and Social commentator Frank M. Gashumba used wrong forums to settle their differences.

Through her Facebook post on Monday, Nambooze said that instead of attacking each other in public, the two king’s subjects would have gone to their clan heads to settle their issues.

While making his seventh-anniversary speech, Katikiro Mayiga indirectly lashed out at Gashumba and motor mouthed senior Presidential Advisor on Media issues Joseph Tamale Mirundi for always attacking the kingdom.

“Some of these people are usually arrested for being con artists. They have no known jobs apart from conning people. Others are drunkards. We are here talking but they are already drunk. By midmorning, they have already done a crate of beer and are opening another one. I feel pity for television stations that employ them. They’re also those with pseudo names on Facebook and Twitter. Don’t pay attention to anything they say,” said Mayiga.

Following, Mayiga’s attack, Gashumba vigorously responded with all sort of insults towards the former via his social media pages.

However, Nambooze blamed the two, starting from Gashumba for attacking the Katikkiro yet there was another way, she also said that it’s was very sad for Katikkiro Mayiga to use his privileged position to attack Kabaka’s subjects (Gashumba) especially when such an attack is to shut up people asking for clarification on the activities of the Kingdom.

“We know that Katikkiro Mayiga is a reasonable man who chose the theme transparency ( Obwerufu) as the backbone of his Katikkiroship. I have listened to both Katikkiro’s speech and Gashumba’s reaction and my feeling is that Gashumba failed to present his issues in a civil manner. I think there was a better way to present his grievances. Gashumba should know that Buganda has an elaborate structure through clans were issues against Katikkiro ought to pass and I strongly advise him to take that route,” said Nambooze who is also a member of Buganda Parliamentary caucus.

“The whole incident traced from where it started is regrettable. That is why some of us think that the best way out is to take this matter to the Battaka. And for us as politicians, we have no mandate whatsoever to be judges in a matter involving Mengo, for we are just subjects like anyone else. Not even Buganda caucus can have any role to play here as some were suggesting.”

Here is Nambooze’s full verbatim;

I have been following the exchanges between Buganda Kingdom Premier Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and Social activist Frank M. Gashumba. These are all Kabaka’s subjects, no doubt.

In my opinion, I think we should call upon the Clan heads Namugeera Kakeeto of Omutima clan and Katongole of Nte clan to reconcile their grandchildren. Of course, it’s very bad for any subject of the Kabaka to attack the Katikiro, it’s also very sad for the Katikiro to use his privileged position to attack Kabaka’s subjects especially when such an attack is to shut up people asking for clarification on the activities of the Kingdom.

We know that Katikiro Mayiga is a reasonable man who chose the theme transparency ( Obwerufu) as the backbone of his Katikiroship. I have listened to both Katikiro’s speech and Gashumba’s reaction and my feeling is that Gashumba failed to present his issues in a civil manner. I think there was a better way to present his grievances.

Gashumba should know that Buganda has an elaborate structure through clans where issues against Katikiro ought to pass…and I strongly advise him to take that route. Equally, our Katikiro ought to have handled those people differently, ordinarily, Press Conferences are not good platforms to indict and extend caution to the people one leads.

However for anyone to say that Gashumba attacked “Obwakabaka” might not be a wise thing since the words that upset him were not resolutions of the Buganda lukiiko but personal opinions by Katikiro Mayiga.

The whole incident traced from where it started is regrettable.

That is why some of us think that the best way out is to take this matter to the Battaka. And for us as politicians, we have no mandate whatsoever to be judges in a matter involving Mengo, for we are just subjects like anyone else.

Not even Buganda caucus can have any role to play here as some were suggesting. We as politicians are bound to be misunderstood and Katikiro Mayiga’s guidance to us has always been that we politicians must not meddle or peddle in Mengo issues because we are partisan by nature. That’s why we’re always silent on many issues for fear of contravening our good Katikiro’s clear guidance.

However, I should add that any style of leadership that looks eliminative, or to put it in simple terms, when a leader leaves other people out, he is likely to be the loser in the end, because a leader needs every one along. So in my view, only the clan heads can bring these two together. Byebyo ebyange.