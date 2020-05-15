Dfcu bank has said one of its employees who was involved in the fraudulent transfer of customers’ funds to her account is now under police custody.

In a statement released by the commercial bank on Saturday, the management said the employee working at their Ntinda branch was apprehended on Wednesday 13 May, 2020 and is currently aiding the police in the ongoing investigations.

“Following reports by some online publications in respect to fraud, dfcu would like to clarify that investigations are ongoing into circumstances under which one of its employees, at the Ntinda branch, was involved in the fraudulent transfer of funds,” the management said.

” The affected customer(s) have had their money refunded. This unfortunate incident is being treated as an isolated case. The Bank wishes to emphasize that it has a zero – tolerance policy towards fraud.”

dfcu bank this week moved to suspend its staff involved in the fraud.

Reports indicated that Elizabeth Kyosimiire and others have been in a habit of deducting money from unsuspecting customers for a long period of time.

A trusted source told this website, “Her last day was Tuesday when a customer made a EFT and obviously that’s authorised from head office. It was of sh10m but immediately it went through she also made her eft to her personal account, same money, so at head office they wondered how come there’s a double payment hence detecting fraud.”

It has emerged that this habit has been going on since 2018.

“She has been using her colleagues system passwords to credit her account”, a source said, adding, “as we talk now the entire staff of Ntinda branch is on indefinite suspension.”