The Minister for Tourism in Busoga Kingdom, Hellen Namutamba was on Wednesday May 13 interrogated at the police’s CID headquarters on allegations of offensive cyber communication against Bukedea district woman MP Anita Amongi.

Yesterday May 12, police issued summons for the embattled Kingdom Minister to appear before the Ag commissioner media crime to help in the Investigations on the matter, hence her appearance on Wednesday morning.

“You are therefore required to appear before the Ag commissioner media crimes Department Kira road Police Division on 13 May 2020 at 10:00am in that regard to help in the ongoing investigations,” Read the police summons signed by Mugumya Fred on behalf of Director Criminal Investigations in Police.

Ms Namutamba, who also works at State House as Assistant Private Secretary for Wealth Creation was implicated in the cyber hostility crime against MP Amongi following a confession by a one Kinene Brian that he had been given sh20,000 by the Busoga Tourism Minister to spread the harmful propaganda against Amongi.

It’s been reported that she had successfully alluded to police arrest for the last couple of days, with reports making rounds that she had been helped by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to hide from the long arm of the law, promoting police to issue the summons.