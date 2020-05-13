Police in Rukungiri District is holding in custody three members of Covid-19 taskforce for allegedly stealing 170 bags of posho, which was donated by well wishers .

It is alleged that on 30/04/2020 at around 6pm, one Nuwamanya Isaac alias Kaharuza, Tukamuhebwa Robert, Beyamba Joseph alias Kakamba and Kansiime David Rusheshe all working with the district task force, loaded food (maize flour) belonging to the district task force from the stores on vehicle pick up Registration no UBB 657F of Kansiime David alias Rusheshe totaling to 170 bags without authority and knowledge of the concerned.

Immediate information was received by police intelligence that prompted security to start investigations under file number, GEF 06/2020.

According to the Kigezi police spokesperson Elly Maate, search was conducted in the premises of Kakamba and Rusheshe where 170 bags of maize flour were recovered from the suspects’ stores.

Maate while speaking to our reporter said more statements are to be recorded from the in-charge stores at the district, retrieval of the books of accounts of covid-19 food for accountability and investigation issues.