Events promoter Abtex has blasted People Power pressure group leader also Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine for refusing to stand in solidarity with activists when they get arrested by security forces while protesting poor government policies.

Abtex real name Abbey Musinguzi and his fellow People Power promoter Andrew Mukasa of Bajjo events were arrested on May 06 while protesting the failure by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to provide relief food to the vulnerable poor suffering under the Covid19 lockdown. They were granted bail on May 08.

Speaking after his release on bail by court in Kampala, Abtex revealed that he and Bajjo were disappointed in Bobi Wine for failing to use his popularity and social media following to condemn their arrest and push for their release.

He added that People Power and Bobi Wine had failed to fight for activists like him and Bajjo who had stood with the singer-turned-politician, including standing with him during tough times such as when his shows were banned by government.

“I asked Bajjo, what are we dying for? We were at court but we didn’t see our friends who we fight for. When we meet them on the way they rush to thank us for fighting for them, but when time comes you don’t fight for us,” Abtex said in a media interview after he and Bajjo were released on police bond.

“There are people we even expect to post, just posting on his social media page but he fails to do that also, yet he wants us to fight for him. If you can’t post about the arrest and court appearance of your freedom fighters yet expect us to fight for you.”