Ugandan president on Monday evening broke hearts of millions of Ugandans who expected the easing of lock down measures in the country after 41 days.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a conscious ease to some seven businesses including whole sale, hardware, garages, wood and metal workshops, restaurants, among others.

However, Museveni refused to open schools even suggesting that it is even better to keep at home of a year, instead of sending them back to school where they could get infected by the Corona virus.

Museveni said it was complicated, even to open boarding schools, because it cannot be done without opening public transport.

The President announced that airports and borders will remain closed to travellers apart from cargo trucks who Museveni insisted must continue doing business despite registering 30 drivers positive with Covid-19 out of Uganda’s 89 confirmed cases.

The measures including a ban on public and private transport apart from company buses and cars with stickers for essential services, will remain in place for the next 14 days as the Ministry of Health continues to fight the pandemic.