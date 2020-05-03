The Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze Bakireke has lashed out at the Ministry of Health for using faded socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa famously known as Bad Black to sensitize fellow sex workers against sleeping with truck drivers who transport cargo to and out of Uganda as a way of controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In the health campaign supported by United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Health Organization (WHO), MoH is working around the clock to ensure that truck drivers from Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda do not spread Covid19 to Ugandan communities.

The Ministry has identified sex workers as one of the groups that have continued to covertly make contact with these cargo transporters some of whom might be Coronavirus positive but not showing any symptoms.

After looking around the entire country for a woman that would appeal to sex workers to stop selling their bodies to truck drivers, the team developing public education and sensitization messages zeroed down on Bad Blac, a self confessed sex worker for the deal that is expected to be worth millions of Shillings.

According to Nambooze, by hiring Bad Black, the ministry erred since the community psychologists where more appealing to do the job.

“Covid-19 knows no laws: I hear the Ministry of Health has hired one City Socialite ( Don’t get surprised when they say that it cost us a billion shillings) to go around the country counselling prostitutes, not to bed with cross- border truck drivers. The hired girl should be congratulated for standing out to a level of recognition. I want her to charge them real money,” the legislator said.

“However the last time I read the Penal Code the descendants of Eve were said to be acting in breach of the law if they hire themselves out for intercourse. AND when you’re aware that in Uganda we have Universities passing out Social Workers and Community Psychologists…And these professionals don’t have jobs and the Head of State on many occasions castigates them as useless fellows.”

Nambooze added that if Uganda has reached an extent of hiring prostitutes to works of professionals, then a country is already in dogs.

“A full Ministry of Health hires an alleged “Prostitute” to talk to “Prostitutes”then you get to know that this country is a failed one.”