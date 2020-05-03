NBS television journalist Solomon Sserwanja carried out a three part series of his interview with Zoe Senior Minister Prophet Elvis Mbonye.

In his first episode, the man of God made news for revealing how much Satan fears him after a fight with him.

Sserwanja, brought the preacher fast forward in his last episode, asking when Zoe Ministries will donate to the Covid19 task force like most organisations and individuals are doing.

Mbonye ruled out donating to the taskforce saying the individuals on the committee have questionable character.

He added that these were people who have been fighting his ministry.

“This is something I should have done, until someone sent me a list of people handling it. I looked and saw, um, some are names of people I told you to investigate,” Prophet Mbonye said.

“How will they twist this if I really tried to do something… that is the hindrance I face. There is a lot we want to do.”

Mbonye said it goes against the principle of Jesus to “Cast your pebbles before swine.”

He challenged Sserwanja to investigate people behind hostilities against Zoe Ministries.

“You will know why we take our time. I really want to, I wish I could do it,” Mbonye regretted.

Hundreds of people and companies have come out to donate towards the Covid-19 taskforce headed by general duties minister Mary Karooro Okurut. Money and other things valued in billions of shillings have been handled over.

The President on the weekend issued guidelines to donations, to rule out any theft and fraud, that they must be registered. He said money must go a single account in Stanbic bank. And instructed the auditor general to take interest in the donations to ascertain accountability was followed by both the national and district task forces receiving and distributing the materials.