First son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has told Ugandans not to be tempted to make any retaliatory attacks against Chinese who live in any part of the East African region over recent harassment of Africans living in China over Covid19.

While Kampala says it is working with Beijing to ensure safety of Ugandans, Lt Gen Muhoozi, President Museveni’s son, has urged “my fellow East Africans not to touch the Chinese people living amongst us. Let us teach the whole world what civilisation means.”

Most of the Chinese in Uganda are engaged in infrastructural projects funded by their home government and companies, and are also involved in manufacturing, processing and trade. In recent years, the number of Chinese investing in Uganda has grown, thanks to Beijing’s increasing interest in Africa.

With reports of Chinese mistreating Africans over Covid19, there were fears that Africans at home would attack investors and traders linked to China. But Ugandans have remained calm. In fact, some of Uganda’s Coronavirus patients are two Chinese who had attempted to sneak out of the country to DR Congo via the West Nile district of Zombo.

Meanwhile, Muhoozi, who is also his father’s Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, appealed to “the great Chinese Communist Party to take action against these criminals” whom he accused of engaging in acts of “hooliganism and racism.”

“China is a historical and reliable friend of Africa ever since the great Chairman Mao led the Chinese Communist Party to victory in 1949! They helped Africa defeat the existential threat of Colonialism. So China is most definitely a friend of Uganda,” said Muhoozi.

Lately, the first son has come out of his shell and has been giving his views on political issues. For example, besides defending and praising his father, Muhoozi recently revealed that while some evil people had planned to use the ‘Muhoozi Project’ claim to sink him, his generation had turned it into a blessing. He also recently suggested talks with MP Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

On almost all the topics he offers his views on, the first son claims his allies have pestered him to do so. It was the same case on the issue of Ugandans stuck in China.

“A lot of friends, comrades and associates from across East Africa have been urging me to say something about the hooliganism and racism being exhibited by a small section of criminals in China against Africans,” wrote Muhoozi.