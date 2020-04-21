Popular NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba has been arrested.

According to the Kamwokya based TV station, the renowned media personality was arrested on Monday night.

“Our news anchor and show host Samson Kasumba was last night arrested and is being detained at Kiira Road Police Station,” NBS posted on its social media pages on Tuesday morning.

“Samson was arrested on his way home shortly after the #NBSLiveAt9 bulletin. We are doing our best to engage all relevant stakeholders as the cause of his arrest is unknown. We shall keep you posted.”

This is a developing story……..