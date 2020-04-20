Ugandans have showed that they can confront any challenge together. This, they have done, not only through abiding by directives to stay at home in order to deny the Covid-19 pandemic momentum to spread, but also by coming out to answer President Museveni’s outcry to donate whatever they have to support the vulnerable families.

Technology Associates (TA) Uganda, a dynamic IT service company in Kampala, is one of the corporate organizations in Uganda that has contributed generously to the National Taskforce which was convened to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

TA Uganda Limited, a majority owned subsidiary of the Technology Associates Group contributed Shs75 million over the weekend.

TA Uganda, which enjoys nearly 30 per cent share in this dynamic market says there is no better time to give back and ensure the fight against Covid-19 is decisively won.

TA chairman, Mr. Girish Nair, said; “we salute our President for his steady leadership and guidance through these unprecedented times, and more particularly in rallying the entire country to confront this pandemic. TA believes the taskforce needs the support of all us in the private sector, in order to overcome the stress that the government is dealing with. As we look after our own staff and their families through job security, as well as our customers and their assets in service continuity, it is paramount that we submit ourselves and contribute in a very humble way to serve the nation and our citizens, many of whom are dealing with the incredible challenge of being unable to make meet ends. We hope to continue reaching out, over and beyond our humble contribution and partner with the National Task Force in the times to come.”

Recently, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni urged the private sector and development partners to step in to boost the government’s efforts in the COVID-19 response, noting that it requires enormous resources which were not readily available. The President said he needed resources to buy vehicles to help in logistics movements.

So far, the task force has received donations amounting to Shs4.5 billion, according to the announcement made by Museveni in his last address to the nation on Sunday evening.

Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, also the head of the taskforce team, said recently that the donations from individuals, corporate companies and organizations have been overwhelming. These include cash, new vehicles, food stuffs, sanitizers, essential medical supplies like personal protective gear and other items.

As on 20th April, Uganda has registered 55 confirmed cases and is currently under a three-week extended nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.