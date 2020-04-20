Police in Mityana District on Sunday evening arrested Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake for allegedly found distributing food relief to his constituents amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Zaake disobeyed lawful orders by negligently distributing relief food which could have led to spread of the pandemic infection.

“The MP was distributing at least 2kgs of rice, and sugar to selected households in Buswabulongo and Kiwawu villages in Mityana Municipality; outside the guidelines and new protocols by the National Task Force, a national fundraising and food distribution task team, that is overseeing all forms of support to vulnerable families facing hunger or struggling to afford food within Uganda, during this period of the pandemic,”said Enanga.

“The NTF came up with additional protocols to facilitate the donation of quality food items , fit for human consumption , by having it certified by the UNBS and also ensure it is distributed in an orderly manner by the food distribution teams , which are screened to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus to vulnerable families benefitting from the food donations. The new protocols arose following a case of donated food that was found unfit for human consumption.”

The Police mouthpiece also called upon anyone who wished to donate food items to observe the guidelines and safe protocols in place to avoid endangering the safety of all beneficiaries.

Last month, President Yoweri Museveni warned that any person found distributing food would be arrested and crushed.

While announcing more stringent measures to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the president said people distributing food relief to needy Uganda were committing a crime which he equated to attempted murder.

According to Museveni, the people contributing relief were doing it just because they are greedy for power. He said if anyone wants to contribute, they should take it to the task force and if they wanted to be seen, they would be put on TV.

“I call upon the different politicians who are busy making distributions of rations to our people, please you are creating a fertile ground for the spread of coronavirus. Put aside your love for popularity and politics and avoid calling people to gather in the name of giving them food. If you genuinely have a contribution to make, get in touch with the national task force that is in charge and we shall be grateful.

“In return, you can as well gain your popularity, we shall record your name and give you all the publicity you want, even if you want to sleep on TV. Most importantly God will recognise and reward you,” Museveni said.