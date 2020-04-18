The High Court Judge, Musa Sekaana has passed an order of suspension towards Kampala Capital City Authority Executives Director Eng Andrew Kitaka in case he refuses to put in practice the court orders of paying Shs175 million fine to Bin it services limited.

In his ruling on Friday Justice, Sekaana said that KCCA should allow Bin-it services to continue with its work of collecting garbage in Kampala as it was ruled in 2018.

In 2018, High court allowed private companies to start collecting garbage within the city as long as they followed KCCA’s regulations.

Despite the court order, KCCA refused to allow Bin-it services ltd to continue with its work, a matter which forced it run back to court reporting the authority for disobeying the court order.

In the evidence presented before court, Bin-it services blamed KCCA for being too selective and gave contracts to only three companies that are; Nabugabo up deal Venture, Home Clean and Kampala solid waste Consortium, meaning that the citizen within Kampala had been denied off their right to choose other companies in case they want to collect their rubbish if they are not satisfied with the services by the three companies.

Bin-it service ltd also blamed KCCA for refusing to give them working permit to continue with their work and also confiscating their trucks despite the court order.

Bin-it alludes that KCCA disrespected court order, and followed their own decision, which made Bin-it lose a lot of money. The court ruled that KCCA must pay shs175m fine to Bin-it.

“KCCA as an authority is found guilty and must pay Shs175m to Bin-it for wasting their time and money. Secondly, they must be allowed to continue with their work,” said Justice Ssekaana.

He also issued a 6 months sentence towards Kitaaka in case KCCA again disrespects court orders.

Sekaana also issued an order to the office of Inspector General of Government (IGG) to investigate how waste management is done and controlled in Kampala by KCCA.

However, KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju told Watchdog Uganda on Friday that KCCA has full authority on whom they must deal with or hire as far as waste management in Kampala is concerned. He also said that they are not satisfied with the ruling and they ready to appeal.

“We are ready to appeal all our lawyers are already on board.We have facts and grounds where we are going to base our appeal because the law we base on to run the city gives us the freedom to select who we should deal with in collecting rubbish in the city,” said Kaujju.