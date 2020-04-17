As part of its support for the campaign against Covid-19, Africell has partnered with Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) to supplement the government’s efforts of fighting the virus.

UBTS is a national health agency with a vital role during public health emergencies. It collects and stores blood and replenish hospital supplies in times of crisis.

Africell’s partnership with UTBS entails a comprehensive communication solution designed especially for the service, enabling its key staff and facilities to communicate freely during a period when restrictions on movement complicate operations such as the collection of blood.

The comprehensive communication solution comprises three toll free lines, five phones loaded with 700 minutes of talk-time plus 5GBs each, and routers loaded with data to ensure that the Blood Bank is accessible in this time.

“We are pleased to stand with our community at this time of collective uncertainty by offering a complete communication package that will enable people to reach out freely to the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services. Blood availability is a vital aspect of any public health response and is required to save lives. Africell’s mission is to connect communities and the partnership we are announcing today enhances our community’s ability to access the blood bank at all times,” Mr Edgar Karamagi, the Africell’s Public Relations Officer said.

On top of the aforementioned package, Africell has pledged to support Uganda Blood Transfusion Services with the promotion of their services using Africell’s extensive digital advertising footprint. The campaigns will be directed by, with support and input from Africell marketing and communications experts in order to maximize impact.

“Currently we have an urgent need for fresh blood from voluntary donors for, among others, severely anemic patients that include mothers, accident victims, children, sickle cell and cancer patients. Our daily need for Nakasero region alone is 300 safe units of blood, but at present we are only able to issue 200 units. There is an urgent need for fresh blood to prepare blood components especially platelets for cancer patients. Platelets have a shelf life of 5 days and are prepared from fresh blood collected within 6 hours,” Mr Michael Mukundane, the Public Relations Officer of UBTS said.:

He said the call for continuous blood donation will be greatly enhanced by the quality communication solution that Africell has donated.

“We encourage all volunteer donors to reach us on our toll free lines as follows 0795109595, 0795109080, 0795108508, 0800122422 and 0414257155. Upon reaching us through these lines we will assess their viability and advise on how they can reach us or in some cases, we can reach them.”