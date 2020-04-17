Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has expressed concern over Church of Uganda’s act of donating food relief to the COVID-19 National Task Force when casual workers at Uganda Christian University (UCU) are starving.

The Mukono-based University is owned by the Church of Uganda.

According to the legislator, on Thursday she received a petition from the hungry workers of UCU pleading for food.

She wondered why Church of Uganda had to donate food worth millions of shillings to government when its casual workers are dying of hunger.

“I was meditating as I finished there was someone at the gate to deliver a petition from the hungry workers of Uganda Christian University ! The causal workers from Uganda Christian University are petitioning my Office for food…they are starving with their families! Interestingly the Church of Uganda picked food worth millions of money and donated it to the Rugunda National Task force,” said Nambooze.

“Who goes to donate food to be praised when people in his home are dying of hunger?” she wondered.

A few days ago, Church of Uganda led by the Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu donated 28,250 kilograms of maize flour and 500kg of beans to the government towards the COVID-19 emergency response program to help feed the vulnerable communities.

See Nambooze’s verbatim;

WHEN YOU BECOME A “Millionaire” out of people’s agony!! I am not an early bird because am a nocturnal animal….so,I have just finished my morning exercises….As I did the exercise not in your jjaaja fashion ( The people of Mukono elevated me and I cant afford to tell lies like Museveni; a man who has a full gym in every home he sleeps in with experts to work on his old bones to fool the world that he does the exercise in his bedroom…you would have seen Janet’s eye as she looked at the liar she married) I was meditating….as I finished there was someone at the gate to deliver a petition from the hungry workers of Uganda Christian University ! The causal workers from Uganda Christian University are petitioning my Office for food…they are starving with their families! Interestingly the Church of Uganda picked food worth millions of money and donated it to the Rugunda National Task force….who goes to donate food to be praised when people in his home are dying of hunger? This and the 20 Million shillings given to MPs is what am going to talk about when I go live today at Midday….here on Madam Teacher’s class. Be a blessing to your neighbour…..Stay blessed….We shall overcome