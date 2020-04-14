Uganda’s president has extended the national lockdown by 21 more days, saying the date of review will be May 5, 2020.

President Yoweri Museveni who recounted that past measures have produced positive results says the 21 days will help to decisively defeat the corona virus pandemic.

“Let us be patient, wait for another 21 days and see what happens,” he said.

During the televised address to the nation from State House Nakasero in Kampala, Museveni assured Ugandans that the measures will either stamp out the virus or give the task force new knowledge on how to tackle the pandemic.

Museveni says during this time, focus will be put on interstate truck crews as well as plane and train cargo drivers. So far, 327 drivers have been tested and were all found negative.

He said these will be tested at borders but allowed to move until there is reason to place them in quarantine.

He said cargo plane crews will be accommodated in designated hotels.

Museveni said cargo drivers, United nations staff, health workers treating covid19 patients were high risk people that the government was going to focus on.

The president said that the biggest lesson from this pandemic will be “behavior change”.

“We can stop this pandemic,” Museveni said, explaining that Uganda has fought more serious epidemics.

“The youth should stop going in trading centres to loiter,” the president said. “Go to the gardens and work on the farm.”