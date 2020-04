Now the country has been plunged into total darkness as a floating island clogs into Uganda’s main power supply station, the Nalubaale, located on the Owen Falls dam in Jinja.

With locusts still ravaging the north eastern parts of the country, and Covid-19 wreaking havoc, now the country has been plunged into darkness.

Minister Mary Kitutu said a land mass of 700 square metres moved last night and blocked the dam. “It is an entire island here at the dam.’ She said, the island blocked the water from entering the dam. No damage to the turbines, she said, adding it is the first time an island moving down the damn.

The minister said the whole country has been restored back to the power grid using reserve electricity. Ms Kitutu said it might take two weeks before the island is cleared.