Uganda’s former Principal Judge Justice Jeremiah Herbert Ntabgoba passes on aged 84.

According to family sources, Ntabgoba passed on in the wee hours of Sunday morning, April 12th, 2020 at International Hospital Kampala (IHK)- after a long battle with diabetes.

He also reportedly had brain surgery late last year and his life is said to have quickly deteriorated after that.

He was born in the Western District of Kisoro in 1936.

He retired as Principal Judge in 2004 after clocking the retirement age of 65 and he was replaced by Justice James Ogoola.

Upon retirement, he worked as a consultant for one of Uganda’s largest law firms- Kampala Associated Advocates, mainly on intellectual property matters.

The University of Dar es Salaam trained lawyer served the government of Uganda in various capacities.

Between 1973-1978, he worked as Uganda’s Registrar General, Administrator General, Public Trustee, and Official Receiver and from 1978 – 1981, he served as the Puisne Judge, High Court Uganda, in Kampala.

In 1976, he received the Distinguished Service Medal, Government of Uganda.

From June 1, 1981, to August 31, 1987, he served as the first Director-General of the African Regional Industrial Property Organisation (ARIPO), based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization, is an intergovernmental organization for cooperation among African states in patent and other intellectual property matters.

Ntabgoba returned to Uganda in 1989 and served as the Principal Judge, High Court Uganda.

May his Soul Rest In Peace.