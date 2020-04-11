The list of companies and Individuals making donations to the Covid19 national task force headed by the Minister in charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mary Karooro Okurut, is here.

The Taskforce collects financial and material contributions to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

Ugandans have come out in big numbers to give support for food, vehicles, equipment, etc to help feed people under lockdown.

Below is the list read by President Museveni during the week. More people have since donated since.

● UBA Bank – USD 150,000 (UGX570M)

● Nile Agro,Mayuge Sugar 700m

● Igad staff – USD 100,000 (UGX 380M)

● Diamond Trust Bank (DTB)- UGX250M

● Darling Company – UGX 200M

● Coffee – USD 40,000 (UGX 152M)

● Sunbelt Industries – USD 30,000 (UGX114M)

● House of Prayer Ministries International – UGX100M

● Stanbic – UGX 100M, gloves 5000, UGX 55M for fuel

● Buganda Kingdom – UGX 100M

● Standard Chartered Bank – UGX 100M

● Ham Foundation – UGX 100M

● Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom -UGX 60M

● Seya & brothers – UGX 50M

● Kireka LC 1 – UGX 1M

● Japan Auto Motors – 8 Vehicles & 100 Cartons of bottled water

● Government of India – 2 ambulances

● People of Republic of China – 2 ambulances

● Mulwana group – 2 ambulances

● Dott services – 1 pick up vehicle

● Tembo Steel – 200m,1 pick up Vehicle

● Sudhir group of companies – 2 brand new pick ups

● Huawei – Video conference equipments for ministry of Health

● Kaliro Sugar – 500 bags of Sugar

● Uganda Insurance Assurance – 1000 blankets

● Rwenzori bottled water – 30 Cartons

● Pepsi bottled water – 100 Cartons

● Crest foam mattress – 200 pieces

● Rose foam mattresses – 200 pieces

● Euro form mattresses – 100 pieces

● Comfoam mattresses – 60 pieces

● Night Frank – 60 pieces of mattresses

● Uganda Breweries – 60 pieces of Mattresses

● NC Bank – 60 pieces of mattresses

● Sprout Investments – 200 pieces of mattresses

● Royal foam – 200 pieces of mattresses

● Coca cola bottling Century – 187 empty jericans

● Uganda Insurers – 1000 blankets

● Shell Vivo – 1000 Bedsheets

● Skin guard – 100 Cartons of sanitizers

● Movit products Handwash soap – 200 Cartons, toilet soap 200 cartons

● Mega Industries – 100 boxes of bar soap

● Stabex – Cylinders for ministry of Health

● Indian Association – personal protective equipments 500 pieces, gloves 30,000 pieces, liquid soap 200 litres, face sheilds 90, hand sanitizers 1200 containers.

● Baraj group of Companies – 1000 litres of sanitizers

● Abacus Pharmaceuticals – Dexto 5% 3000, Normal saline 3000, ringers 2010, fluids 1000, paracetamol 1000, black soap 17000 pieces

● Crown beverages -30 Cartons of water

● Synol hydro and power – Cooking oil, maize flour, mobile phones

● Blue Wave – 400 Cartons of water

● Doditor Group – 400 face masks, sanitizers

● Madhivan – 200 pieces of mosquito nets

motor vehicles

● People Power – 50 bags of maize flour, 30 Cartons of salt, soap 30 boxes.

● Cho king international construction company – 200 blankets

● Airtel – internet data

● MTN – sending messages