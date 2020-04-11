Just days after Maj Gen (rtd) Kasirye Gwanga was under mysterious circumstances ‘hospitalised’ at Bombo army barracks hospital, there has since been a debate over what exactly could have happened.

There is speculation that Ggwanga landed himself in trouble with his Commander in Chief, Gen Yoweri Museveni.

Even though the UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire refuted the reports that Ggwanga was under arrest and that the controversial General had instead been held to receive medical treatment, Gwanga’s leaked account to the media clearly proved that there’s something else going on.

Ggwanga claimed that his ‘arrest’ had stemmed from his refusal for the heavy deployment of military police soldiers at his home since he is no longer a serving army officer. He explained that following the deployment, he continuously grew uneasy with the deployed officers whose conduct had already became a disgrace in the area, prompting him to send them back.

He was however picked by the military and told that Gen Pecos Kutesa had invited him for a discussion at Mbuya Military barracks and on arrival he was instead detained.

A section of the population has since tried to connect the dots in General Ggwanga’s reported detention with some alleging that his recent assault on the people of Mityana who reportedly flaunted the presidential directives on social distancing over Coronavirus, could also have landed him in trouble.

The above reason however gives no satisfactory explanation since General Ggwanga has over the last years been involved in high profile assault cases including the most recent ones where he burnt down a tractor in Lubowa for allegedly trespassing on his land, and shooting at singer Catherine Kusasira’s car after an altercation between his children and Kusasira’s aides in Makindye last year. On all such occasions, Ggwanga has always evaded the long arm of the law. Therefore, saying that he could have been detained for such a simple case is laughable.

The more serious assertion that would make some sense is one about his comments following the arrest of his former army comrade Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde where he castigated the government for arresting a senior army General in a manner so unbefitting, adding that such acts provoke senior army officers.

Although the claim holds some wait, the fact that the two had never enjoyed any cordial relationship even during their time in the bush, makes the possibility of uniting forces against Museveni an unrealistic one.

The only viable and most probable cause is Gwanga’s open love and admiration for the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine. When it comes to showering praise to the presidential hopeful, the motor mouthed former Idi Amin soldier does not mince his words.

Below are some of the open declarations about Bobi Wine that could have opened the dungeon gate for the under fire general.

September , 2 2018

Gwanga warned the government over the impending danger that would befell the establishment should they ignore the man he described as being a smart planner.

” He is a good man and very smart. They are messing with Kyagulanyi, he is like Kasirye Gwanga, he sizes you up and he takes his time, ” he said of the presidential aspirant from Magere.

He however cautioned that the big swarm of failed politicians flocking around him would cause him failure unless he treats them off early enough.

“If he is left alone, he will go a long way . But if he mixes with failed politicians, his road to no where is already waiting him, ” Gwanga observed.

Jan 2019

Major General Kasirye Gwanga once again cautioned the different security organs not to dare torture Kyagulanyi again since he was a child of the NRM whose late father had done a lot of work helping the liberation forces of the NRA in terms of food and logistics. He went a head to warn that he was not willing to look on as the son of a historical liberation collaborator was being tortured for seeking meaningful change.

” This boy is our child because his father helped us during the war and as Maj Gen Kasirye Gwanga,I wouldn’t want to see any one from security to torture him anymore he also have his views he would want the government to look into and get solved,” he said while commenting on Bobi Wine’s physical altercations with security forces in Arua.

March 2019

He attacked the government and its security forces for refusing Bobi Wine to organise his music concerts in what he called unfair persecution.

” If I were the one ,I wouldn’t block his music concerts. Why refuse Bobi Wine to sing? It instead increases his support and popularity,” Gwanga said while appearing on NTV.

16 March 2020

The retired General shocked the country when he openly confessed to being the brain behind preparing the people power strongman for the greatest political office in the land while being interviewed on Buganda kingdom owned BBS TV in Mengo.

“About Bobi Wine, I am training him to be the next president come 2026,” he said before adding that the Kyadondo East MP would however have to wait until Museveni gets out of the equation in 2026 before he would be able to dream of victory as he also does something about the bad company associated with his People Power Movement as it was a recipe for bad publicity.

Asked about what he thought about life after president Museveni, Gwanga who did not sound satisfied said he wishes the country’s head would consider retiring so he would give way for a better leader to raise among the many good children born during his reign.

“Yes, I wish we get someone better. I have beautiful children I made during his reign. I want to see him retire. But where will he go?” Gwanga said.

It’s against this background that the military was deployed at Gwanga’s home to keep his already suspicious actions with Bobi Wine under watch. His refusal to have the military at his residential facility therefore was a direct call for the obvious – Detention.