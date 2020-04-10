As way of contributing towards the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda, Coca-Cola Beverages Company donated a total of 187 empty jerry cans and 30 cartons of bottled water to help in the cause.

Coca-Cola’s contribution was however not well received by majority of Ugandans who lashed out at the Namanve based company saying the donation was too little given the latter’s big brand.

“Coca Cola can surely do better!! Big brand with a small heart,” a one Julius Muhame tweeted.

“For real these multinational companies have no shame.. They are capitalists ,caring for humanity is just a cover up,” a one Ageru also commented.

Now, the company has come out to clarify on the issue.

Speaking to this website, Simon Kaheru, the company’s Public Affairs and Communications Director said since March 22, 2020, they have been actively involved in the pandemic fight and the jerry cans donation was an additional contribution to the cause.

“These are challenging times not only in Uganda but around the world. As a business and as responsible citizens we are fully committed to doing everything we can to help in the fight against COVID-19. Since March 22, The Coca-Cola Company and its bottlers have cut commercial advertising across all brands and redirected this spend to amplify health awareness amongst the general public. In Uganda, we have introduced hygiene and safety messages on the labels of some of our Rwenzori and Coca-Cola products. They are now available on the market as a refreshment but with a hygiene and safety reminder,” said Mr Kaheru.

He also said Coca-Cola Beverages Africa and The Coca-Cola Company are working with NGO partners to support Covid-19 relief responses in Uganda and that they are finalizing an arrangement with the Uganda Red Cross Society to implement community interventions countrywide to benefit the most vulnerable people in the community.

“We are donating water and sanitizer to vulnerable communities. Coca-Cola Beverages Africa contributed 30 cartons of Rwenzori Water for the Mandatory Quarantine Centres on the first day they were set up and we have since contributed 20 additional cartons. We have also set up equipment to make and provide hand sanitizer which we are making available to a segment of the community – starting with our employees and their families, and our distribution partners.

“Plus, we are also helping to set up handwashing stations. In this regard, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa contributed the 187 jerrycans for emergency handwashing stations at the border points in the first week – and has now contributed 467 jerrycans, actually, given to the Directorate of Immigration and Citizenship Control & MoH. The first lot was to begin controlling the possible spread of COVID-19 through border points.”

Mr Kaheru further revealed that they contributed

US$22,300 [Over Shs80m] for the first phase of the fight to the Ministry of Health.