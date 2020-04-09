Housing Finance Bank has joined the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda, through contribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Ministry Of Health today, Thursday March 09, 2020 at 10:00am. The PPE constituted 30 medical mattresses with PVC covers, 50 Litres of hand sanitizer and 30 boxes of non-sterile medium disposable gloves.

According to the Managing Director, Housing Finance Bank, Mr Michael. K. Mugabi, COVID-19 is a global pandemic that affects us all in one way or another hence the need to stand and fight together, in ensuring that we curb its spread and further eliminate the Corona Virus for good.

“As a fully- indigenous Bank, identifying with our communities and meeting them at their respective points of need is one attribute that we hold as a financial institution. We are cognisant of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a global concern but a national issue, critical to all of us. Therefore, in the spirit of ensuring good health and well-being as a key driver in sustainable growth and development, we have contributed Personal Protective Equipment, to help in the various response plans and execution of all recommendations by the government of Uganda through its Ministry Of Health.”

The Minister Of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng applauded Housing Finance Bank for contributing such important items to the Ministry.

“Housing Finance Bank is indeed our indigenous Bank and a brand we are passionate about. I thank Housing Finance Bank for choosing these specific items. Personal Protective Equipment are very important items to us because these are the very items used by our front facing staff. The mattresses are medical mattresses with PVC covers plus the hand sanitizer and gloves are much more needed by our staff at such a critical time. Thank you so much Housing Finance Bank, for standing with us, as our Bank and above all affiliating with us at such a time of need”, she said.

Mugabi further adds that, the Bank has endeavoured to implement all the recommended measures and guidelines across its operations for the mutual benefit of staff, customers and communities at large.

“We believe that through everyone’s concerted effort, we shall bring our best feet forward, fight and beat COVID-19 together”, he says.

COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 11, 2020 and has continued to affect various countries on the global scene. Uganda has so far registered 53 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and no death to date.