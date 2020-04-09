The Rotary District 9211 which covers Uganda and Tanzania has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by partnering with the respective Ministries of Health and the National Task Force both in the respective countries.

At a meeting with the Uganda Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng held yesterday, District Governor, D 9211, Francis Xavier Sentamu said that Rotary will contribute Personal Protection Equipment, Test kits and Wash facilities, valued at one billion Uganda Shillings.

Rotary District 9211 through its 168 clubs in Uganda and Tanzania, has also contributed enormously to risk communication and community mobilization to create awareness of the government guidelines for the control of the Covid19 spread.

When the Covid 19 crisis broke out in the region, the District Governor Francis Xavier Sentamu set up a Covid-19 Emergency response committee to mobilize over 5,000 Rotarians and Rotary partners in the district into raising and contributing to the national efforts in both countries.

District Governor Francis Xavier Sentamu however appealed to Rotarians to stay safe by abiding to their national guidelines while working remotely online to mobilize resources and respond to the needs of the communities around them.

A few groups of Rotarians that have been authorized by the respective National Task Force will distribute the donated items, including educating the communities on staying safe to avoid Covid -19.