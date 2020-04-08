There are over 25 licensed Commercial Banks in Uganda. And as financial institutions, these are charged with, among others, accepting deposits from the general public and giving loans for investment with the aim of earning profits.

But how you ever wondered how much the Managing Directors and Executive Directors of these banks take home each month?

According to a research conducted by the CEO East Africa Magazine, Barclays Bank’s Managing Director Rakesh Jha is the highest paid local bank MD, taking home Shs148.6 million as of 2019, enough to pay off about 291 primary school teachers earning about Shs509,671 each.

On the other hand, Bank of Baroda’s Managing Director, Ashwini Kumar earns a ‘paltry’ Shs14.4 million, regardless of the fact that his bank is the sixth largest and fourth most profitable in the country.

Citibank Uganda’s Managing Director Sarah Arapta, at Shs72.8 million a month, is the most highly paid female boss.

Centenary Bank’s Simon Kagugube is the highest paid Executive Director, earning about Shs83.7 million. His boss, Managing Director Fabian Kasi earns Shs89 million.

“The list, which includes only four females and 39 males was put together using various credible sources within the banks and auditing firms basing on January 2019 earnings,” CEO East Africa Magazine stated.

Apparently, the 43 Managing Directors and Executive Directors of 23 of the 25 banks earn an average of Shs61 million or a combined Shs2.6 billion per month. This adds up to a total of Shs31.5 billion per year.

SEE LIST IN DESCENDING ORDER;

Barclays Bank

Managing Director Rakesh Jha- Shs148.6 million

Executive Director Michael Segwaya- Shs40.2 million

Ecobank

Managing Director Clement Dodoo- Shs133.1 million

Executive Director Annette Kihuguru- Shs34.5 million

Stanbic Bank

Managing Director Patrick Mweheire- Shs131.8 million

UBA Uganda

Managing Director Johnson Agoreyo 109.6 million

Executive Director Joseph Balikudembe- Shs53.4 million

Exim Bank

Managing Director Sabhapathy T. Krishnan- Shs108.7 million

Executive Director Rajarshi Banerjee- Shs69.9 million

Standard Chartered Bank

Managing Director Albert Saltson- Shs105.2 million

Executive Director Keval Bid – Shs54.6 million

Executive Director Kelvin Musana- Shs76 million

Bank of Africa

Managing Director Arthur Isiko- Shs105 million

Executive Director Bernard Robinson Magulu- Shs75.7 million

dfcu Bank

Managing Director Mathias Katamba- Shs103.8 million

Executive Director William Sekabembe- Shs59.2 million

DTB Uganda

Managing Director Varghese Thambi- Shs90.3 million

Executive Director Kariuki Maina- Shs33.7 million

Centenary Bank

Managing Director Fabian Kasi – Shs89 million

Executive Director Simon Kagugube- Shs83.7 million

Guaranty Trust Bank

Managing Director Olalekan Sanusi- Shs77.7 million

Executive Director Irenosen Ohiwerei- Shs27.5 million

Citibank Uganda

Managing Director Sarah Arapta- Shs72.8 million

Executive Director Robert Jjagwe- Shs35.5 million

Equity Bank

Managing Director Samuel Kirubi- Shs72.9 million

Executive Director Anthony Kituuka- Shs51.8 million

Commercial Bank of Africa

Managing Director Anthony Ndegwa- Shs65.1 million

Executive Director Gerald Muhereza- Shs27 million

Tropical Bank

Ag Managing Director Dennis Mugagga Kakeeto- Shs58.4 million

Finance Trust Bank

Managing Director Annet Mulindwa Nakawunde- Shs52.7 million

Executive Director Annet Kiggundu- Shs32.2 million

Housing Finance

Ag Managing Director Michael Mugabi Karokora- Shs45.7 million

Executive Director Peace Ayebazibwe Kabunga- Shs31.4 million

NC Bank

Managing Director Sam Ntulume- Shs44.7 million

Executive Director Mark Anthony Muyobo- Shs28.5 million

Orient Bank

Managing Director Julius Kakeeto- Shs44.5 million

Executive Director Darshana Bhatia- Shs37.1 million

KCB Bank

Ag Managing Director Byamah Edgar Shs27.6 million

ABC Capital Bank

Ag Managing Director Jesse Timbwa- Shs21 million

Bank of India

Managing Director Ajay Kumar Panth- Shs17.8 million

Executive Director Amrendra Kumar- Shs16.7 million

Bank of Baroda

Managing Director Ashwini Kumar- Shs14.4 million

Executive Director Manoj Kumar Bakshi- Shs13.4 million

CIB Uganda

Managing Director Ahmed Maher NA

Executive Director Hesham Ghoneim NA