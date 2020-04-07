Former Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi was on Monday 6, rushed to Mengo Hospital while in critical condition.

This was revealed by journalist Kenneth Lukwago Anderson who posted on his Facebook page, “Dr Stella Nyanzi has been Rushed to Mengo hospital. Eye witness says in a disturbing situation. Suspected poisoning. “She has foam in the mouth” Witness.”

Activist Rosebell Kagumire also confirmed the news in a tweet.

“Nyanzi has been hospitalized after a few days not feeling well while at home under this Covid19 lockdown,” Kagumire said.

“She’s with her family and hope she will get better soon!”

The activist added: “I spoke to a family member who’s taking care of her.”

This is what Nyanzi had said earlier before she was taken to hospital:

I have been down with the nastiest cold chills followed by hot sweats. The last four days were no joke. In all my life, my teeth had never chattered loudly because of cold. The last four days have been a gruesome ossilation between chills and sweats. I panicked and suspected it could be Corona virus. I called the children and assured them that I love them. I banned all of them from my bedroom and bathroom. I even told them that my old will had changed after I was released from prison. And then I covered myself under two thick blankets. I waited for the signs and symptoms of Corona virus to start. I had no cough, no sneezing, and no sore throat. All that I had was a bad appetite, cold chills and hot sweats. On the second day of my suffering, I started vomitting whatever I took in. So I decided to self-treat with Coartem and Paracetamol. My boy rode his bike to a nearby drugshop for these medicines. The vomitting did not stop. So I called up my doctor who works many miles away from my home. He assured me it was unlikely to be Corona virus without those key symptoms. He prescribed an anti-vomitus medicine. My boy rode back to the drug shop to get the medicine. The chills and the sweats stopped. The nausea and vomiting did not stop. I am now thinking of suspending all medicines because I got a sudden brain flash. Could I be pregnant with a Corona baby? Nausea, vomiting aka morning sickness, lack of appetite… Oh my God, I am rushing off to send my boy to the drug shop to buy me an HCG pregnancy slip and test. Please pray for a positive result confirming my Corona baby.