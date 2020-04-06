Mukono Municipality legislator Betty Nambooze never has kind words for President Yoweri Museveni, yet this time round, she has prayed for him to lead the country out of the war with Covid19 which is ravaging the world.

Museveni who recently regretted delays in closing Uganda borders before patient 01 tested positive for the Coronavirus, has since instituted stringent measures to stem out the virus. Among measures was the lockdown of the country, allowing only movement of essential services such as medical, water, bank’s, telecoms and security, among the few.

The country has united against him in the fight, including his usual rivals such Mrs Nambooze.

On Sunday morning, Nambooze wrote a prayer on her popular social media platforms asking her supporters to “pray for Museveni”.

Below is Betty Nambooze’s prayer:

LETS PRAY FOR MUSEVENI

Lord God, you know that we Ugandans seek change of leadership and we are waiting on you Lord to bless our efforts and grant our petition that it pleases you Lord, to raise up a Greatman or woman to attain power and lead your people in this blessed land you gave to our fore fathers. However today there is a ruler holding power over your people and this morning I come to you to pray for him.

Father, we seek Your wisdom daily. Be with the man who enjoys alot of power irrespective of how he got that power….Lord God and all those people making decisions that affect the lives and futures of our families, communities, countries, and the wider world. We pray that they communicate clearly, truthfully, and calmly with each other and with the public and that their messages are received and heeded. May truth and empathy be the touchstones of these people setting policies for our protection.

Lord God, in Proverbs 21, it was revealed to your servant Sulaiman that, “the mighty rulers’ heart is in the hand of the LORD; he ( God) directs it like a watercourse wherever he pleases”. Lord you have the heart of Mr.Museveni in your hands and we pray that you mould it, into a heart that loves and care for all Ugandans. Let Mr.Museveni know what is written in the book of Proverbs 29:14 that “When a ruler judges the poor with honesty, his seat will always be secure.

Father we pray that you would surround leaders of this Country with grace to be men and women above reproach, not self-willed, not quick-tempered, not addicted to the abuse of power, not given to argument or fighting, not fond of sordid gain, but help them that atleast for once, in this period God when your anger is unto the World, to be hospitable, loving what is good, sensible, just, devout, and self-controlled. Bless them with good health and let no harm come to their families.

I so pray to my Lord God.