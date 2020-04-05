Uganda’s covid19 tally has clocked 52 after four more people who arrived from Dubai tested positive to the Coronavirus.

The four are a 22 year old male resident of Kikokiro in Wakiso, a 66 year old woman who’s a resident of Luzira, a 65 year old lady from Jinja and 26 year old man a resident of Luba.

All the four entered the country on March 22.

The government says 377 have been released from institutional quarantine but still holding over 800 people for having come into contact with people who tested positive for the deadly virus.