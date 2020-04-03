Zoe Ministries Senior Cleric, Prophet Elvis Mbonye shocked the country with a highly debatable announcement that God had spoken to him about the attack of the Coronavirus disease long before it actually did happen.

The message however didn’t come down well among social media critics who dismissed him with all contempt.

In a viral video addressed to his flock on Wednesday, 2 April, the swaggarific man of God explained that the virus attack was just one of the many prophesies that his faithful God had chanced to reveal to him last year.

“One of the prophesies that I got was this that we are facing. I got that there would come a virus from China that would affect people,” said the man of God while revealing the historical message from God.

Mbonye however explained that he chose this particular prophecy not to be among those ones that he would reveal to the flock for fear that the message would most likely have been rejected by the intended audience.

“When I got this prophecy, I thought to myself, won’t followers think that there are many more viruses and ignore it,” the messenger of God explained before adding that he wasn’t bothered about what people would think about his message for there would always be people who will be disagreeing for the sake of it.

This has however not been the prophet’s first message in regard to the current health catastrophe. On 16 March, he came out with a message of hope when he assured Ugandans that the country would not be affected at all quoting his alleged conversation with Jesus a few days before then.

“I had a conversation with Jesus over the weekend and he assured me that we would not be affected by the virus since he covered us with his blood.” Mbonye spoke before his cheering followers.

Shockingly however, the country announced her first confirmed case of Coronavirus the following day.