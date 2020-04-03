Contraversial born again pastor and leader of Pheneroo Ministries, Apostle Pastor Grace Lubega has vowed to heal all the people having the Coronavirus disease as a way of proving the power of God to the world.

In a video message posted on the official church Facebook page on Wednesday April 2, the cleric stated that he would use the rest of the Thursdays to heal the Coronavirus Victims for as long as the scourge will be in the country by tuning in on Spirit TV at 7:15 every Thursday.

“If you have someone with Coronavirus,let them tune in. If you have someone with COVID19, let them tune in,” called pastor phaneroo.

The man of God informed his intended audience that he was anxious to do this miracle as a way of exalting his God’s name before the world, emphasising that he confidently believed he would do it with the power of his God.

“We are going to prove to the world once and for all that God heals diseases that man can’t heal,” he stated.

The message however sparked off a mixture of reactions from social media users, with many castigating the announcement as diversionary and misleading, which risked causing more infections as people may end up absconding from medical assistance in anticipation for spiritual healing from churches.

Some believers however applauded the man of God for the great faith he exhibited and credited him for accepting to be used by God.

We are yet to hear of a patient reporting healing since yesterday’s televised prayer, but the ministry of health reported the 45th Coronavirus confirmed patient in Uganda. Also yesterday, the world crossed the millionith mark of Coronavirus cases, showing how serious this pandemic is sweeping the planet.