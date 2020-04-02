Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has sent a common voice through the black continent asking for leaders to handle the Coronavirus Pandemic as a continental rather than an individual problem.

“All alone,but all together. In our homes,for one another. Don’t be a victim,be a solution, ….I know we shall find a solution here in Africa,” goes one of the verses in the highly diversified composition.

Titled “All alone”, the song which features prominent continental dignitaries such as former Heads of State and other important African government officials, both retired and serving, along with a score of some of the continent’s greatest Music stars highlights the importance of a united African force as the only way the pandemic will be defeated.

“Very humbled to do this song with alongside very eminent African leaders on the African continent. We hope the song encourages us all and gives us hope as we confront the Coronavirus pandemic with courage and servitude,” The People Power pressure movement leader wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday 1 April.

Other artistes that starred in the song include; South African artistes Robin Auld, Schalk Joubert, Lumanyano Unity Mzi, Greg Mills, and Nigeria’s Amuta Stone.

The song was sponsored by a South African Charity Organization known as the Brenhurst Foundation which was responsible for bringing the participants together for the purposes of seeing the project through to completion.

Among the current African leaders who featured in the song include Liberian President HE. John Weah Opongo, Somali Land President Muse Bihi Abdi, Lesotho Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro among others.

Former President’s in the song were; Gen Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, fomer President of Liberia, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirlief, former President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma , former President of Malawi, Her Excellency Joyce Banda, former President of Burundi, His Excellency Pierre Buyoya, fomer President of South Africa, His Excellency Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of South Africa, His Excellency FW de Klerk, former Prime Minister of Kenya, His Excellency Raila Odinga,former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn, and former Vice President of Malawi, His Excellency Salous Chilima.