Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, health minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.

The 49-year-old Tanzanian male, who had pre-existing conditions, had been admitted to Mloganzila Hospital in Dar Es Salaam for treatment. Tanzania had 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday.

A family spokesperson said that the patient will be buried later Tuesday in presence of close family members.

“Due to circumstance and cause of his death, the government will conduct the burial today afternoon and only few people will attend. As family we will not hold any funeral to avoid further spread of the disease,” said the spokesperson.

On Monday, Tanzania recorded five new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 19.

The government has suspended social gatherings, concerts and ordered the closure of schools and colleges.

It has also installed hand-washing facilities at the entrance of all offices, hospitals, bus stops and shops.