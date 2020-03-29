President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor.

“…I have appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda. I have forwarded his name to Parliament for vetting,” the President said in a statement in Sunday.

Dr Atingo-Ego is a former director of Research at Bank of Uganda.

A few days ago, the Director of Research at Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, was assigned to perform the duties of the Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda.

The position fell vacant about three months ago after Dr Louis Kasekende’s contract ended. He served in that position for 10 years.

In a communication sent to the management and staff of Bank of Uganda on Friday evening after a special executive meeting presided over by Mr James Kahoza, noted that Dr Mugume was unanimously selected to execute the duties of the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda until a substantive appointment was made.