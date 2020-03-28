The Uganda Police Force has arrested Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Church Kawala, over false utterances and passing harmful propaganda relating to the current Corona Virus (COVID 19) pandemic in the country.

The Pastor is suspected to have said, in a video recording branded by BBS TV, that the Corona Virus is not in Uganda.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the video that went viral undermines government efforts in fighting the COVID 19 pandemic and exposes the public to dangers of laxity in observing the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on its control and prevention.

“The action of Pastor Yiga promotes the spread of the COVID 19 and can therefore be considered as a direct attack on the people of the Republic of Uganda. Therefore, the suspect, who is currently detained at Old Kampala Police Station, will be interviewed to establish the motive behind the dangerous utterances, “said Onyango.

” We appeal to the public to desist from making false or alarming utterances concerning COVID 19 and disregard information not from authorized government structures.”