Everyone around the globe is talking about the coronavirus that has so far killed thousands of people; It spreads fast.

Staying calm helps you more than panicking.

What is COVID-19 ?

Coronavirus is a family of viruses that infect humans and animals. The name comes from its spiny appendages that resemble a crown.

People with weakened immune systems are most susceptible. To protect yourself, you need to raise and strengthen your immune system. Eat less heavy and harmful food. Toxic and harmful substances from food and the environment that accumulate in the body affect the immune system. Include fermented foods in your diet. The fermentation process is called artificial digestion: fermented food diversifies the gut flora and, accordingly, normalize the work of the intestines.

Products containing highly active enzymes are bananas, pineapple, avocado, kiwi, grapefruit, mango, garlic, onions, raw cabbage, sauerkraut, carrots, beets, and sprouted grain.

Remember not to overeat!

Drink herbal teas to strengthen the immune system (ginger, Echinacea, rosehip, ginseng). Take at least 1000 mg vitamin C and 5000 IU vitamin D3.

Clean the house and maintain personal hygiene. Shower at least twice a day, wash your hands as often as possible, and use disinfecting gel. Disinfect your cellphone, door handles, steering wheel, and other places you touch.

Get sleep! A minimum of 7-8 hours of quality sleep is essential for the immune system.

And most importantly – resist panic and stop following the news. This is to improve your mental hygiene. Extra stress won’t benefit you.

With intense emotional and mental stress increases not only the production of stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol but also the acetylcholine, otherwise called “the hormone of weakness”.

Acetylcholine makes the immune system more vulnerable. From a calm state of mind, from low exposure to stress, the chances of maintaining a healthy immune system are much higher.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones.