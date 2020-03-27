The Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng has received Huawei telemedicine solutions to assist in the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda.

This happened at the installation and demonstration exercise that happened at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Wandegeya.

The telemedicine solution is aimed at enabling real-time communication and interactive content sharing without much risk of physical contact among the health officers.

This includes video conferencing equipment that shall enable mobile video meetings and communications among staff in various sites such as health centers and ministry of health. The Huawei video conferencing solution includes special video terminals and software that connects to more terminals such as phones and computers of the doctors and officers.

Dr. Ruth Aceng was grateful about Huawei’s donation and commended them for their efforts to improve the ICT of the sector and the whole country.

“I am very grateful for this wonderful and generous donation by Huawei, this is of great importance to the country in such a time as this. We thank you Huawei for your great effort and contribution to the ICT of the ministry and Uganda. Be safe,” said Dr. Ruth Aceng.

According to the Huawei Executive Director Enterprise Business group Mr Bai Chengyu, the video conferencing equipment have been installed at different offices at the Ministry of Health and Mulago Hospital and that Huawei was willing to give more assistance.

He added that, “this video conference and telemedicine solution has been implemented all over China, Thailand and Pakistan among others to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and I hope this shall also be of help here.”

This system can be connected to its kind in other countries to enable international collaboration. During today’s test, a Chinese doctor was connected to provide remote consultation.