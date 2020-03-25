President Yoweri Museveni has suspended all public transport as coronavirus pandemic continues to bite hard.

While addressing the nation on Wednesday evening, the president said government does not want to take more chances thus opting to suspend all taxis, coasters, buses, passenger trains, tuk tuks and Boda bodas for 14 days.

He said only private cars with less than three people will be allowed to move.

“Markets will remain open for now but should only sell only food. This means, things like matooke, sweet potatoes, cassava, fruits, and the like. Trading in other non-food items is from now on suspended, including the selling of necklaces, sandals and so on, ” President Museveni said.

Earlier today, Uganda confirmed 5 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of the infected to 14.

The humanitarian costs of the coronavirus outbreak continue to mount, with more than 372,000 people infected globally. The number of people confirmed to have died as a result of the virus has now surpassed 16,300.

The virus’s proliferation has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, meaning it is spreading rapidly in different parts of the world. More than 180 countries have confirmed cases so far.

The epicentre of the coronavirus is now Europe, with the largest number of confirmed cases in Italy, and death tolls growing more quickly in Italy and Spain than they did in China at the same stage of the outbreak.