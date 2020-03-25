President Yoweri Museveni has said that today at 8pm he is going to adress Ugandans in light to the coronavirus pandemic.

Uganda on Wednesday confirmed five new cases of coronavirus bringing the total of infected people to 14.

“At 8pm tonight, I will deliver my fifth address to the country in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Remember to follow guidelines given by the Ministry of Health and myself to stay safe and healthy,” Museveni said in a social media post.

The East African country last Saturday confirmed its first coronavirus case. The patient was of a 36 year old Ugandan male who arrived from Dubai aboard Ethiopian Airways. It later on Saturday confirmed 8 more cases.

Last week, the President announced suspension of all commercial flights effective March 22, 2020 at midnight.

Museveni also closed all border entry points, saying only 3 cargo crew will be allowed in the country.

Those entering the country in buses, boda bodas, on foot are not be allowed whether they are Ugandan nationals or otherwise.

“No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country. Meanwhile, those sneezing should keep away from the public,” the President said while delivering additional measures on protecting Ugandans against the coronavirus pandemic.

During his national address last Wednesday, Museveni passed a directive banning several activities as a measure to control the spread of the virus in the country.

The directives were: Schools to be closed starting Friday for a month, banning religious/public gatherings for a month, Political and Cultural meetings were also banned, No more Travels to or from affected countries.

Wedding Ceremonies that gather lots of people were also banned. Burials are to be done by immediate relatives, no more gatherings in markets. No more travelling unless it’s necessary especially if using public transport and clubs, bars, concerts, cinemas, were also banned for a month.