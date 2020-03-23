Uganda’s minister of health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has confirmed there are nine cases of coronavirus patients in the country, up from one case registered a couple of days ago.

All cases, Dr Aceng says, were reported in people arriving in the country from Dubai aboard Emirates and Ethiopian airlines. A total top of 35 people were tested on this flight.

At the mid night press conference the minister called up all travellers who visited Dubai in the last two weeks to report at the designated places by the government for testing.

“We are not saying they are sick.” She emphasized.

The minister revealed that six of the cases were identified at the airport after they registered high temperatures.

Now the government says it is important for people within Uganda to observe a four metre distance from each other.