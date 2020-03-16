Shanghai customs staff have seized 8000 surgical masks that where recently exported from Uganda.

The surgical face masks are used to limit the spread of coronavirus, a disease outbreak that began in China in December last year.

“On march 12, Shanghai customs staff noticed a declaration of 20, 000 3M N95 masks imported from Uganda. After the inspection, the customs staff found that there were only 8000 masks in this batch. In addition, the masks’ packaging box was already damaged and had mold. Furthermore, they also found problems such as forged production date,” China’s local media website weixin.qq.com stated on Sunday.

According to the news website, the fake masks seized by the customs were placed in the supervision and storage area of Shanghai Pudong International Airport Customs.

“Some of the outer packaging boxes of masks were damaged, and there are some mildew spots and stains on them.”

Customs officer Huang Ji said, according to the model, it’s an industrial mask, but the industrial mask usually doesn’t have a valve. So a valve has been added to the fake product, and its printing has been pasted off, which is quite fake. Through comparison, it can be seen that this product is suspected of counterfeiting.

This batch of masks has been confirmed as fake products by the obligee 3M company. Shanghai Customs has also filed an investigation on this case of fake masks, and the case is under further processing.