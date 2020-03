The government of Rwanda has banned Church prayers,large gatherings, closed schools among other stern measures as a way of controlling coronavirus.

In a statement released by the country’s health ministry on Saturday, places of worship are to be closed today Sunday and prayers will be conducted at home.

“Schools and higher education institutions shall close on Monday 16 March, 2020,” the statement reads.

“Large gathering such as weddings and sports events are to be postponed, and the number of people attending burial ceremonies should be minimised.”

Yesterday, Rwanda confirmed its first case of coronavirus, an Indian citizen who arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to Reuters, he had no symptoms on arrival but presented himself to a health facility on March 13, the ministry said. Rwanda is the 19th African nation to report the presence of coronavirus.

“He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients,” the ministry said. “The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.”

RwandAir, Rwanda’s national airline, announced it was suspending all flights to India until April 30 and would refund customers.

Africa had until now largely been spared the rapid spread of COVID-19, which has infected at least 127,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide.

Other African nations to have reported cases of the virus include Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia.