The Magistrate’s court of Makindye on the 27th February 2020 has issued a warrant of arrest against a one Joram Andrew Waggwa who is accused of sexually assaulting another man.

Waggwa, according to reports, sexually assaulted Mujabi Geofrey who has taken up the matter to the courts.

According to a letter of intention to sue which we have seen, Waggwa is said to have committed the offense in December 2019 and a case of sexual assault was reported at Central police station vide Ref. No 12/20/12/2019. It is reported that after filing the case, police arrested Waggwa Andrew and later released him on bond.

However, police say Waggwa jumped bail and his whereabouts unknown.

As a result of jumping bond, police placed a public notice in areas of his residence requesting the general public to aid in his search by providing relevant information leading to his arrest. More so, after reporting the case to police, the victim’s father through Baraka Legal Associated advocates went ahead and filed a case at Makindye magistrate court which has left the magistrate with no option but issue a warrant of arrest such that Waggwa is re-arrested.

Our sources at Entebbe International Airport however revealed that the accused fled the country and sought refuge to a country we haven’t yet established.

Uganda police says Interpol will take up the matter to bring Wagggwa to justice. It should be noted according to the penal code Act, Cap 120, and section 145: any person with carnal knowledge of the other aginst the order of nature commits an offence and is liable to more that 7 years in prison.

